Nick Bosa questionable for Sunday

49ers General Manager John Lynch expressed optimism that edge rusher Nick Bosa would play Sunday. But the team lists him as questionable to play against the Bengals.

Bosa returned to practice Friday on a limited basis after missing the first two days of work this week.

He originally injured his ankle in practice Aug. 7, returned to practice Sept. 2, and he played 38 of 69 snaps Sunday despite aggravating the injury on the first snap against the Bucs.

Receivers Trent Taylor (foot) and Jalen Hurd (back) and running back Tevin

Coleman (ankle) were ruled out of Sundays’s game. Safety Jimmie Ward (hand) is questionable after another limited practice Friday.