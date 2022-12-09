49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (hamstring) did not practice all week and is questionable to play Sunday against the Buccaneers. Bosa would not talk about his game status Friday.

Coach Kyle Shanahan has referred to Bosa’s injury as hamstring “irritation.”

“It was more [bothering him] on Monday,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Sometimes those guys are going in the games, and that does happen. . . . It was bothering him on Monday, and we got it looked into it, and it was legit.”

Shanahan said Bosa could play without practicing, but the 49ers will “definitely” take into account the quick turnaround into Week 15. They play the Seahawks in a key divisional game on Thursday Night Football.

Bosa’s three sacks in Sunday’s win over the Dolphins gives him an NFL-high 14.5 sacks this season, making him a favorite for defensive player of the year.

The 49ers ruled out quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral) and defensive back Tarvarius Moore (knee). All three will miss some time with their injuries.

Nick Bosa questionable with hamstring injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk