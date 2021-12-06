Nick Bosa provides brutally honest assessment of 49ers' loss to Seahawks

Bosa's brutally honest assessment of 49ers' loss: 'We blew it' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After winning three straight, the 49ers appear to have reverted back to their frustrating ways Sunday against their arch-rivals.

The 49ers' 30-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13 at Lumen Field was a game that slipped away.

Four total turnovers and a season-high 10 penalties played a huge role in San Francisco's crushing defeat. Defensive end Nick Bosa provided an honest assessment of the 49ers' mistake-filled game.

"Yeah, we definitely blew it," Bosa told reporters postgame.

"We knew it was going to be this type of game whenever we play them. We have to do a much better job of not giving the game away. But we're still in the mix and we're going to keep working hard and we still have a lot of confidence in our team."

Bosa himself had a good game. A sack of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in the first quarter resulted in a forced fumble and a loss of 24 yards after Seattle recovered. Bosa has now registered 12 sacks on the season, a career-high.

As frustrating as this loss was for the 49ers, they still have a hold on one of the three NFC wild card spots. Dropping from the sixth seed to the seventh seed after their loss and a win from the Washington Football Team (6-6) over the Las Vegas Raiders, the 49ers will look to get back into the win column in Week 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.