Nick Bosa’s All-Pro snub surprises Fred Warner, Richard Sherman

Warner, Sherman still surprised by Bosa’s All-Pro snub originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa put up huge numbers last season coming off a torn ACL, but apparently didn’t impress enough people to earn All-Pro or Comeback Player of the Year honors.

Count teammate Fred Warner and former teammate Richard Sherman among the many who felt Bosa was robbed.

Warner — who was first team All-Pro in 2020 — appeared on Sherman’s podcast this week, and they both sounded off about Bosa’s name being left off the All-Pro teams. Sherman, who played with Bosa for two seasons, has never been one to hold back on how he feels.

“Bosa had a freaking unbelievable year,” Sherman said. “Never going to get enough credit. He had 15.5 sacks and they act like he had five. My goodness.”

Bosa’s 15.5 sacks last season ranked fourth in the league, behind T.J. Watt, Robert Quinn and Myles Garrett, who all received All-Pro honors.

Bosa won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, but has yet to be named to an All-Pro team.

“He should have been first-team All-Pro,” Warner said. “He didn’t even get second-team All-Pro, so the disrespect just keeps coming for him. He’ll get his.”

Sherman added: “No doubt. He’ll get it where it matters most, and that’s his pockets. You can’t control all the rest of it. But they’re going to give him what he's just due.”

Bosa also lost out on Comeback Player of the Year honors, which went to Joe Burrow, who took the Bengals to the Super Bowl after undergoing knee surgery his rookie season. Bosa didn’t even get a single vote, with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott finishing second with 21 votes and Chargers safety Derwin James getting one vote.

“I hear you with Burrow,” Sherman said. “I hear you. [But] not one [vote]? Y’all gave Dak Prescott a few. Come on now.”