Nick Bosa out of practice on Thursday

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has said that star edge rusher Nick Bosa has “a chance” to play Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

But according to multiple reporters on the scene, Bosa is not practicing again on Thursday.

Bosa is dealing with a groin injury suffered against the Panthers last week. A key piece of San Francisco’s defense, Bosa is currently tied for the league lead with 6.0 sacks. He’d recorded at least one sack in every game until the Week Five win over Carolina.

The 49ers are dealing with several injuries along their defensive line. Per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com, defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw also was not practicing on Thursday. Defensive lineman Arik Armstead did not make the trip — the 49ers are staying in West Virginia between trips to Charlotte and Atlanta — so he was also not on the field.

But edge rusher Samson Ebukam (Achilles) was practicing after he sat out Wednesday’s session.

San Francisco’s full injury report will be released later on Thursday.

