Nick Bosa perfectly explains 49ers' defensive dominance vs. Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings walked into Levi's Stadium on Saturday and had no idea they were about to be pulverized by a fully operational battle station.

The 49ers' defense got healthy during the bye and flexed its muscles in a dominant 27-10 divisional-round playoff win.

The Vikings' offense is heavily reliant on Dalvin Cook, using the zone run game to set up quarterback Kirk Cousins and the aerial assault. But Cook couldn't find any success on the ground in Santa Clara, as the 49ers held the Vikings to 21 rushing yards and seven total first downs in the dominant win.

So, how do you explain the curb stomping that Nick Bosa and the 49ers' defense just gave Mike Zimmer's crew.

"It's been an emphasis all week," Bosa told the "Sunday Night Football" postgame crew about stopping Cook. "We knew we were facing probably the best back we've played all year in Dalvin, and we knew we had to earn the right to pass rush. So, that's what we did. We took the run as serious as we could. We shut it down, and then we ate."

Couldn't have said it better if we tried.

The Vikings totaled just 147 total yards of offense, with Bosa and Co. pinning their ears back and making Cousins' life a nightmare once the 49ers took a double-digit lead in the second half.

With the Vikings now in the grave, the 49ers can turn their attention to the NFC Championship Game, where they will face either the Seattle Seahawks or the Green Bay Packers next Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

