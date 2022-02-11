Nick Bosa has perfect reaction to NFL Comeback Player of the Year snub

Bosa's perfect response to not receiving a single CPOY vote originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nick Bosa and his incredible comeback story deserved better.

Bosa, the 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year, suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in Week 2 of his second NFL season. After undergoing surgery and an intense offseason rehab program, the 49ers’ young star was ready for the start of the 2021 campaign. He played in all 17 games and racked up a career-best 15.5 sacks and league-leading 21 tackles for loss.

However, during Thursday night’s “2022 NFL Honors” show where the league distributes awards to the season’s top performers, Bosa’s recovery paired with eye-popping stats shockingly didn’t warrant a single vote for Comeback Player of the Year.

Instead, it went to Joe Burrow, who has led the Cincinnati Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance after suffering a torn ACL and MCL in 2020. Burrow collected 28 votes, seven more than runner-up Dak Prescott (21). Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James received the other lone vote.

On Friday, Bosa went to Instagram to share up his feelings for not getting any sort of recognition for the award. He summed them up with one simple emoji.

Solomon Thomas, who played two seasons in the trenches with Bosa from 2019-20 before signing a free-agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason, wasn’t pleased with the voting results either.

How in the world did Nick Bosa not receive any votes for CPOY??? Had 15.5 sacks after blowing out his knee. — Solomon Thomas (@SollyThomas90) February 11, 2022

It’s nothing new for the quarterback position to dominate award voting. On Thursday night, Aaron Rodgers became the ninth straight signal-caller to be named the NFL’s MVP. The last four Comeback Player of the Year winners have been quarterbacks.

Burrow is certainly more than a deserving victor of the award. But for Bosa to not collect a single vote?

That’s just absurd.

Or, as San Francisco’s star pass rusher likes to put it: 😃.

