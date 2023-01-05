Nick Bosa offers perfectly cocky assessment of incredible 2022 NFL season

Bosa offers perfectly cocky assessment of his stellar season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nick Bosa is good at football, and he's not afraid to flaunt it.

The 49ers defensive end has the treatment of his body down to a science, and his dedication over the years has led to the current 2022 NFL season being the best of his career.

When the Defensive Player of the Year front-runner was told recently that he makes such dominance look easy, he offered a classic Bosa response.

“I appreciate that, that’s a big compliment,” Bosa told 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” on Wednesday. “I definitely have put a lot of work in.

“It’s not easy, but at this point, sometimes it is.”

Confidence and sass is a combination Bosa also has mastered, along with his skills on the gridiron.

The 25-year-old leads the NFL with 17.5 sacks this season, and his impact during every defensive snap is immeasurable.

His game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday is the perfect example of that. Bosa didn’t record a single tackle and failed to sack the quarterback for just the third game all season, but the advanced stats showed a different story.

Bosa had seven QB pressures and five QB hits, including the game-winning rush that sent Raiders tackle Kolton Miller into the path of QB Jarrett Stidham, leading to a wobbly pass that was intercepted by 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson.

It’s the little things, Bosa said, that allow him to improve each year, especially after suffering an ACL tear that ended his 2020 season early. Investing into his health and his body has produced results on the field, as well as focusing on smaller details of his game that can be better.

“It’s definitely helped me a lot, just feeling healthier and improving some things,” Bosa said. “And that’s really all it takes to take those five-sack jumps in a year is to just improve various, minute things.

“That’s the NFL, everybody’s really good. So just finding whatever we can to improve is the kind of theme of my career.”

Now in his fourth NFL season, Bosa’s career so far certainly is something for the pass rusher and the 49ers Faithful to be proud of.

With just one regular-season game against the Arizona Cardinals remaining, Bosa is only 2.5 sacks away from breaking Aldon Smith's single-season franchise record of 19.5.

And while Bosa would love to pass that mark and win the DPOY award, he also has his sights set on an even bigger prize.

“It’s definitely a goal since you’re a little kid,” Bosa said. “Whenever you start playing defense, you look at guys who have come through and won that award.

“I think the number one goal when you play for an organization like this is obviously a Super Bowl, but [winning DPOY] would be some icing on the cake, for sure.”

The 49ers’ Quest for Six continues as the team prepares for its third playoff run in four years.

And as Bosa works toward earning the NFL’s most prestigious defensive honor, perhaps he can make hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy look easy, too.

