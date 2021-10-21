Nick Bosa offers main focus vs. Colts, how D-line can 'have fun'

Bosa explains how 49ers' D-line can 'have fun' vs. Wentz originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' defensive line this season has had a tough go of it thus far.

An impressive unit on paper, San Francisco's front four has yet to live up to expectations five games into the 2021 NFL season.

Ranked 22nd in the league in sacks (11), 30th in QB hits (23) and 20th in pressures (41), the defensive line has yet to produce at or near the level it is capable of.

Led by third-year pass rusher Nick Bosa, the D-line will have an opportunity to bounce back against Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night.

Bosa joined 95.7 The Game's "Damon & Ratto" Wednesday afternoon, where he provided his scouting report on the Colts.

“We’re looking at a really tough team with a really good (defensive line) and a really good offensive line," Bosa said. "Obviously, Carson Wentz can make plays off-schedule, he’s going to hold the ball and try and create. It has to be a big day for the D-line if we want to come out on top.”

Wentz, a pocket-passing quarterback who has suffered injuries to both of his ankles this season, could provide Bosa and the 49ers' defensive line with plenty of opportunities for sacks if the unit can overcome a strong opposing offensive line.

Before that can happen, the 49ers will need to contain a Colts' rushing attack led by second-year back Jonathan Taylor, who ranks fifth in the league in rushing yards (472).

Story continues

“Whenever we have a game as a D-line, our main focus is to stop the run," Bosa said. "If we want to do what we want to do, which is rush the passer, it all starts with the run game. Wednesday is our run game day, we just grinded it out, had a good practice. Our focus is definitely the run and after that, we just go have fun.”

If the 49ers' defense is able to stop the run, the next objective will be clear:

Go get Carson Wentz and put him on the ground.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast