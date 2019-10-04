Nick Bosa, now fully healthy, absent from 49ers' Week 5 injury report

Nick Bosa hoped his nagging ankle injury would be an "afterthought" coming out of the 49ers' Week 4 bye. It appears that is precisely what has occurred, as San Francisco's rookie defensive end is absent from the injury report for the first time all season.

That's right. Of the four names listed on the 49ers' Week 5 injury report, none of them were Bosa's. Running back Tevin Coleman, who is returning from a multi-week absence due to an ankle injury, was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, while defensive end Dee Ford, offensive tackle Joe Staley and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon did not participate.

Here's the first injury report for #CLEvsSF. pic.twitter.com/o4Qpfd2mO9 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 3, 2019

Despite playing at less than 100 percent throughout San Francisco's 3-0 start, Bosa has been tremendously impactful on the 49ers' defensive line, even if his counting stats don't back it up.

Yes, he only has one sack through the first three games, but he leads San Francisco with 17 quarterback pressures. Additionally, heading into the bye week, he had the best pass-rushing productivity grade in the entire NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

Bosa has been improving with each week. He is coming off his best performance yet in which he tallied a team-high seven quarterback pressures, the most of any player during Kyle Shanahan's tenure as 49ers head coach.

Now fully healthy, there's no reason to expect the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to slow down. In fact, he might just speed up.

The Cleveland Browns, San Francisco's Week 5 opponent, have struggled to protect the quarterback this season, allowing 12 sacks so far (tied for seventh-most in the NFL). In the month that follows, Bosa will go up against the leaky offensive lines of the Rams, Washington, the Panthers and Cardinals, each of whom is average at best.

Bosa's improved health should also allow the 49ers to be more cautious with Ford. In the event Ford is not ready to go on Monday night, and enhanced Bosa is about as good of a replacement as you could ask for.

Bosa has lived up to his lofty draft status over his first few weeks in the NFL. Now he's in position to surpass it.

