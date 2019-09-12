Nick Bosa not working at Thursday’s 49ers practice

Rookie defensive end Nick Bosa missed another 49ers practice on Thursday.

Bosa missed most of the summer with an ankle injury and he’s been experiencing soreness since taking part in the 49ers’ Week One victory over the Buccaneers. He sat out practice on Wednesday and reporters at Thursday’s session report that he’s not on the field for this session either.

Bosa had a sack and three quarterback hits during the win over Tampa, which is the kind of production that the Niners hoped to see from the second overall pick. That’s the kind of impact he had at Ohio State, although his final year with the Buckeyes was cut short by a core muscle injury so injury issues are nothing new for Bosa.

Wide receivers Trent Taylor (foot) and Jalen Hurd (back) are also out for the 49ers while defensive back Jimmie Ward (broken finger) is practicing in a non-contact jersey.

Friday will bring injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.