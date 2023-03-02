The 49ers will have a new defensive coordinator this season, but their top defensive player doesn’t think the move from DeMeco Ryans to Steve Wilks is going to make a big difference in the way they play.

Defensive end Nick Bosa was a guest on former teammate Richard Sherman’s podcast and shared his view of what the coaching change will mean to a unit that allowed the fewest points and yards in the league last season. His feeling is that the team is going to be following the same blueprint.

“Whenever you have success like we’ve had, you’re not going to fix what isn’t broken,” Bosa said, via 49ersWebzone.com “Obviously, there’s things you got to tweak, and you got to get better because the NFL is constantly evolving, but [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] knows what’s successful, what’s got us here, defensively, and he kind of told me before that whatever guys we’re bringing in, they’re going to talk to [defensive line] coach [Kris] Kocurek first, make sure that he spits some dip in their face before they hire him. But no, we’re going to be attacking on D. We’ve got dogs at every level, especially this year.”

Bosa rattled off names like Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, and Charvarius Ward to support his belief that the team will keep on keeping on in 2023, but there are some key free agents on the defensive side of the ball so it probably won’t be an exact replica of last year’s unit once the 49ers get back on the field.

Nick Bosa: We’re not fixing what isn’t broken on defense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk