Nick Bosa 'not feeling great' after sustaining groin injury in 49ers-Panthers

Bosa 'not feeling great' after sustaining groin injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Defensive end Nick Bosa, who left the 49ers’ game Sunday with what was described as tightness in his groin, was not feeling any better a day later.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Bosa was still bothered by the condition and will be re-evaluated on Wednesday, when the 49ers return to practice at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

“You always want to use caution, especially with Nick on that type of stuff, but I know if we practiced today, he couldn’t go,” Shanahan said Monday on a conference call with Bay Area reporters.

“So I’m hoping he does better throughout this week. But it wasn’t feeling great today."

Bosa is tied for the NFL lead with six sacks this season. He was held without a sack on Sunday for the first time in his past eight games.

Bosa was held to one tackle while playing 26 snaps in the 49ers’ 37-15 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Coincidentally, Joey Bosa, Nick’s older brother, is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks with a groin injury. Joey Bosa is a standout defensive end with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast