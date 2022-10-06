Nick Bosa not engaging in Baker Mayfield trash talk prior to 49ers-Panthers

Bosa holding Mayfield trash talk for 49ers-Panthers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nick Bosa seemingly is treating the 49ers' Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers like any other game.

In an interview Wednesday morning on KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" show, the 49ers' pass rusher spoke about his unique relationship with Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

"I don't think I called him out last time before the game, I just called him out after," Bosa said. "So yeah, maybe I'll just call him out after when it goes the way we want it to."

When pressed on if he will do anything different, Bosa kept his answer simple and said that he was going to play within the team and not do too much.

"Yeah, we're going to play Niner football," Bosa continued. "That's all I got -- I got not trash talk this morning, it's too early for that."

With a dominant defense, playing "49er football" could yield favorable results for San Francisco.

The last time Bosa faced Mayfield in 2019 -- then with the Cleveland Browns -- the 49ers defeated the Browns, 31-3, with Bosa registering two sacks.

What's more, during that last meeting, Bosa went so far as to almost taunt Mayfield, asking the quarterback if he was "good" and telling him to "pick it up" because Bosa and the 49ers were looking for a challenge.

Bosa and Mayfield's history goes back to 2017 when Mayfield, as the starting signal caller for Oklahoma, planted a flag on the Ohio State logo, the former's alma mater.

Then in 2019, Bosa mimicked planting a flag after a big defensive play.

Considering how dominant Bosa was against the Los Angeles Rams in San Francisco's Week 4 win, 49ers fans are hopeful that the 24-year-old can continue his dominance against Mayfield on Sunday.

Should that happen, expect Bosa to be more vocal than he was Wednesday morning.

