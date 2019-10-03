Nick Bosa not on 49ers’ injury report for first time

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said he expected to be back to 100 percent after the team’s bye week. He apparently is 100 percent.

The 49ers’ injury report Thursday does not list Bosa for the first time all season.

The No. 2 overall pick injured his ankle in an Aug. 7 practice. He returned to practice Sept. 2 before missing some more practice time the following week with ankle soreness.

He has played 107 of 191 defensive snaps this season.

Bosa has a team-high 17 quarterback pressures but only one sack through three games.

The 49ers were without defensive end Dee Ford (quadriceps), offensive tackle Joe Staley (fibula) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (foot) at Thursday’s practice. Running back Tevin Coleman (ankle) was limited.