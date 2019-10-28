Nick Bosa has no time for Bruce Irvin's trash talk after 49ers' rout

There's no sugarcoating it: The 49ers went out Sunday and laid a back-alley beat down on the Panthers at Levi's Stadium.

When all was said and done, the Niners walked off the field in Santa Clara with a 51-13 stomping of the playoff-hopeful Carolina cats under their belts and a 7-0 record. Despite the thrashing Nick Bosa, Tevin Coleman and the undefeated Niners laid on the Panthers, Carolina linebacker Bruce Irvin -- who still has Seahawk blood in his veins -- said the 49ers were just "OK," and "not world-beaters" after the loss.

That's a bold statement to make when you just got rolled up and down the field for 60 minutes, but it's also pretty on-brand for a former division rival such as Irvin to not be impressed by one thumping at the hands of the red and gold.

Bosa, who continues to lay waste to anything and everything in his path, was asked about Irvin's comments after the game but wasn't concerned with the opinions of the sheep San Francisco had just led to the slaughter.

.@hutchdiesel told Nick Bosa that Bruce Irvin said the 49ers were just "OK" after losing by 38 points:



Bosa: "Oh. (Shrugs) I don't care." pic.twitter.com/js7oODpNRw



— KNBR (@KNBR) October 28, 2019

Bosa taking Paul Brown's famous words to heart, something Irvin might want to do the next time his team gets run over.

Bosa has been a wrecking ball ever since getting fully healthy during the 49ers' bye. The rookie defensive end notched three more sacks and recorded his first interception Sunday in the thrashing of the Panthers.

He's the leader in the clubhouse for Defensive Rookie of the Year, but Defensive Player of the Year also appears to be within his grasp should he stay on this path.

