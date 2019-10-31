Nick Bosa is NFC defensive player, NFL rookie of the month

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was more than just the best defensive rookie in the NFL in October.

The second month of Bosa’s NFL career saw him play at such a high level that the NFL named him the NFC’s defensive player of the month in addition to making him the league’s top defensive rookie for the same period.

Bosa became the third rookie since 1982 to record three sacks and an interception in a game when he pulled it off against the Panthers last Sunday. That capped a four-game run that saw him record 16 tackles, nine tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble to go with that interception.

All of that has made Bosa the leading candidate to be named this year’s defensive rookie of the year. Another month or two like this one and he’ll be in the mix for defensive player of the year as well.