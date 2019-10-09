Nick Bosa named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after 49ers' big win

Nick Bosa officially announced himself to the NFL in Week 5.

After being hampered by a nagging ankle injury in the first three weeks, the 49ers rookie exited the bye fully healthy and unleashed on Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns, tallying two sacks, two tackles for loss, five quarterback hits a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in San Francisco's 31-3 win over Cleveland on "Monday Night Football."

Bosa had fun trolling Mayfield every chance he got during the beat down, and he took home NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his terrorization of the Browns.

Not a bad week for the rookie.

Bosa and the 49ers improved to 4-0 with the win and now sit atop the NFC West at the quarter mark of their season. A Week 6 tilt with the defending NFC West champion Rams will give Kyle Shanahan's team another test.

But if Bosa continues to be nearly impossible to block, it will be a long day for Jared Goff and Co. on Sunday.

