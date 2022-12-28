49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is the leading candidate for the NFL’s defensive player of the year award. This week, he’s the NFC’s defensive player of the week.

Bosa received that honor after getting two sacks and a forced fumble in the 49ers’ 37-20 win over the Commanders on Sunday. (Bosa had an additional sack on a two-point conversion attempt, but two-point conversion plays don’t count toward players’ official statistics.)

This is Bosa’s second defensive player of the week award this season, having also received it three weeks ago. Bosa also won the award twice in 2019.

The 49ers may be the best team in the NFL right now. And Bosa may be the best defensive player.

Nick Bosa named NFC defensive player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk