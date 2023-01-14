Nick Bosa named first team AP All-Pro

Former Ohio State defensive end and current San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has been named to the first team of the Associated Press’s All-Pro team.

Bosa continues to improve in his second year after coming back from missing most of the season due to a knee injury in 2020. He had a great comeback year in 2021 and has been even more disruptive this year, leading the NFL in sacks with 18.5. He has a total of 19 tackles for loss and is a mainstay in opposing offenses’ backfields.

Already in his young career, Bosa has been named the NFL’s Rookie Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and had been selected to three Pro Bowls. He has a great shot at taking home the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year as well for all production he’s had this season.

Bosa joins the Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons as the other defensive end to receive first-team honors.

