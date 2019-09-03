Nick Bosa more motivated than ever to play in 49ers' opener vs. Bucs

With six days to go until the 2019 season opener, Nick Bosa finally made it back on to the 49ers' practice field Monday.

It was a big step for the No. 2 overall draft pick.

But with so little time left to show he's healthy and to prepare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will Bosa actually play Sunday?

That's yet to be determined, but it's a good sign that the rookie pass rusher was able to practice and his ankle, which kept him out of all four preseason games, came through the session fine.

After practice, Bosa spoke with the media in Santa Clara about the prospects of him playing in the opener.

"I don't think I've ever been as motivated in my life to get back," Bosa told reporters, according to The Athletic. "I've had my sights set on playing my first NFL season, and every waking hour was spent getting my ankle right."

While Bosa isn't committing to playing just yet, one of his teammate is ready to make the decision for the 49ers, and he interrupted the media session to announce it.

"You're playing," defensive lineman D.J. Jones said, according to The Mercury News.

Unfortunately for Bosa, the official decision on his status won't come until later in the week.

