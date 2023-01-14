Nick Bosa's Mexico City sack celebration was epic gender reveal for friend

Bosa's Mexico City sack was epic gender reveal for friend originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Gender reveals are becoming so advanced, that parents-to-be are outsourcing them to ... NFL players?

On the latest episode of the "Your Mom" podcast, hosts Ashley Adamson and Lisa McCaffrey, the mother of Christian McCaffrey, were joined by Cheryl Bosa, the mother of 49ers' defensive end Nick Bosa. While discussing her son's famous shrug sack celebration, Cheryl shared a story of the time Nick revealed the gender of his best friend's baby with his celebration after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy in the 49ers' Week 11 win at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

"At the game in Mexico, he did get a sack and he didn't do the shrug, because he did a gender reveal for his best friend," Cheryl Bosa said. "And it was (Nick Bosa flexing) meaning that his friend was having a boy. He was the only one that knew what it was. Everybody was watching."

What was Nick going to do if the baby was a girl?

"He was going to skip," Cheryl said. "He was going to skip if it was a girl. It was either muscles or skip."

Fortunately for Nick, he remembered his task at hand and promptly shrugged after a second-quarter sack of McCoy, his one and only sack of the game.

If Bosa is going to perform a gender reveal, it better be with something he's very good at, like sacking quarterbacks.

As the NFL's leader in sacks, all 18.5 of his takedowns were special. However, one certainly stood out above the rest.

