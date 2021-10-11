Nick Bosa matches 49ers great Bryant Young in one sack category

Bosa matches Bryant Young with impressive sack stat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In case you didn't know already, Nick Bosa is one of the NFL's elite pass-rushers.

As was 49ers legend Bryant Young back in the day.

Through five games this season, Bosa has a total of five sacks. According to the 49ers, Bosa is the first player since Young to register five or more sacks through five games. Young had six sacks through the 49ers' first five games in 2005.

Young finished that season with just eight sacks, but was notoriously dominant in 1996 and 1999 where he recorded 11.5 and 11 sacks, respectively. Young finished his 14-year NFL career (all with the 49ers) with 89.5 sacks, the most in franchise history.

A tough 17-10 loss to Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5 wasn't all bad. Bosa and the 49ers' defensive line were dominant from start to finish and contained the speedy quarterback.

Bosa finished the game with five tackles and one sack. He has a long way to go before reaching Young's 49ers sack record, but if he stays on the field and produces at or near the rate he is now, the number is certainly within reach.