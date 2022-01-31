Nick Bosa makes 49ers playoff history with eight sacks in six games

Bosa's eight sacks in six playoff games makes 49ers history originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nick Bosa continues to shine when the lights are the brightest.

The 49ers' star defensive end was credited with 1.5 sacks of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium.

Bosa now has eight career sacks in just six playoff games, setting a 49ers franchise record.

The third-year pro broke 49ers legend Charles Haley's previous record of 7.5 sacks in 12 playoff games.

Outside of the 49ers, Bosa's eight postseason sacks through six playoff games place him third in NFL history behind former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker LaMarr Woodley (10) and former Chicago Bears defensive end Richard Dent (9.5).

Bosa currently ranks 20th all-time in NFL postseason sacks, already halfway to the all-time record set by Willie McGinest who had 16 postseason sacks throughout his career.

The 49ers' season came to a heartbreaking end Sunday night, despite a miraculous run deep into the playoffs.

If Bosa and a hungry 49ers team find their way back into the playoffs next season, the 24-year-old will very likely be adding to his already impressive total.