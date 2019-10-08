Nick Bosa makes 49ers franchise history in dominant display vs. Browns

Nick Bosa officially has arrived.

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft had his moment in the sun Monday night -- no pun intended -- all throughout the 49ers' 31-3 beatdown of the Browns.

The 49ers' rookie pass rusher was in the backfield all night long, constantly harassing Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In doing so, Bosa made some franchise history.

Bosa totaled four solo tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and five quarterback hits in San Francisco's blowout victory, a performance the 49ers haven't seen in over two decades.

Nick Bosa is the only @49ers player in the last 25 years with 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in a single game. pic.twitter.com/EuO7kfwSUx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 8, 2019

Bosa's breakout shouldn't necessarily come as a surprise, given he entered Monday's game the healthiest he has been since arriving in San Francisco. He was absent from the injury report for the first time all season, and he clearly benefitted from the Week 4 bye, which gave his nagging ankle time to heal.

Bosa had only one sack to his name entering the game, but not for a lack of opportunities. Heading into the bye week, he had the best pass-rushing productivity grade in the entire NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. It was only a matter of time until the sacks started coming in bunches.

After one of his sacks, Bosa trolled Mayfield with a flag-planting celebration. Following the win, he explained to ESPN's Lisa Salters the motivation behind it.

Story continues

[RELATED: Watch Bosa troll Mayfield with flag-planting celebration]

"I'm sure my Buckeye fans know, but a couple years back, Baker planted the flag in the Horseshoe, so I had to get him back."

The Horseshoe, of course, refers to Bosa's home collegiate stadium at Ohio State.

Bosa then was asked what message the 49ers' defense sent in a dominant display against a Browns team that put up 40 points the previous week.

"The same message we've been sending all year," he responded. "We're a championship-level defense, and we're going to get after you all game."

Championship-level defense, you say? With the way the 49ers and Bosa looked in his fourth career game, it's difficult to argue with him.

Nick Bosa makes 49ers franchise history in dominant display vs. Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area