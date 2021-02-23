Nick Bosa: You’ll see my progress on the field next year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa had his 2020 cut well short when he tore his ACL in Week 2 against the Jets.

He was coming off a defensive rookie of the year season, recording 9.0 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 25 quarterback hits in the regular season. Then he had 4.0 sacks and three tackles for loss in San Francisco’s three postseason games, as the club lost to Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV.

Bosa is expected to be ready for the regular season, and apparently anticipates displaying significant improvement.

“You’ll see my progress on the field next year. Tell them I’m gonna be better,” Bosa said on Monday, via Josina Anderson.

Bosa has a history of recovering from a serious knee injury to perform well. He also tore an ACL in high school, before starring on the defensive line at Ohio State.

Nick Bosa: You’ll see my progress on the field next year originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • San Francisco 49ers sign free agent WR River Cracraft to 1-year deal

    River Cracraft will be back with the San Francisco 49ers on a 1-year contract and should have a shot to make the roster.

  • Travis Benjamin “at peace” with decision to opt out of 2020 season

    After signing a one-year, $1.05 million deal with the 49ers last March, wide receiver Travis Benjamin elected to opt out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. At the time of his decision in August, he was only a few weeks removed from losing his grandmother to COVID-19. In an interview with Eric Branch [more]

  • 49ers could be eyeing tight end early in 2021 draft

    The San Francisco 49ers have been giving Miami's Brevin Jordan a lot of attention in pre-NFL draft meetings.

  • Jordan Morris tears left ACL, 3 years after tearing right

    American forward Jordan Morris tore his left ACL while on loan for Swansea in the English League Championship, three years after rupturing his right ACL during a match for Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders. Morris tore his left ACL on Saturday during Swansea’s 4-1 loss at Huddersfield. Swansea said he will miss the rest of the English season.

  • NFL teams can now use franchise tag but should the Ravens?

    The Baltimore Ravens can officially use the franchise tag now but should they do it for either Matthew Judon or Yannick Ngakoue?

  • Crews work to keep mountain passes open in Washington amid heavy snow

    Department of Transportation crews worked every hour of the day on Feb. 22 to try and keep passes, like Stevens Pass, open, clearing massive amounts of snow and implementing avalanche control measures.

  • Former Seahawks CB Kemah Siverand charged with felony evading arrest

    Former Seahawks now Raiders cornerback Kemah Siverand has been charged with felony evading arrest over a street racing incident in Houston.

  • White House defiantly stands by Neera Tanden as her confirmation chances dwindle

    Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) on Monday announced she won't vote to confirm Neera Tanden as director of the Office of Management and Budget. The decision isn't particularly surprising — Tanden is widely viewed as a controversial choice in large part because of past inflammatory comments she's made on social media (including some directed at Collins) — but it is crucial. With Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) coming out against Tanden last week, her confirmation chances likely rest in the hands of Collins' fellow moderate Republicans, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska). On Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he was still searching for the extra vote, and the White House has remained defiant about Tanden's nomination, with Press Secretary Jen Psaki offering renewed support after Collins' announcement. Neera Tanden=accomplished policy expert, would be 1st Asian American woman to lead OMB, has lived experience having benefitted from a number of federal programs as a kid, looking ahead to the committee votes this week and continuing to work toward her confirmation — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 22, 2021 But as of now it remains unclear whether Romney or Murkowski will bite. Per Politico, President Biden could potentially offer the senators "something significant in return" for their votes, or Romney or Murkowski could look back Tanden as a way of gaining the upper hand in a centrist power struggle with Manchin. That latter idea certainly has its skeptics, however. As The Dispatch's Haley Byrd Wilt explains, that theory "fundamentally misunderstands" the relationship being cultivated by those in the center of the split Senate. "maybe Mitt Romney or Lisa Murkowski will split with Collins and Manchin on an unpopular nominee simply to assert petty dominance over Manchin" fundamentally misunderstands their relationship and goals in this 50/50 Senate — Haley Byrd Wilt (@byrdinator) February 22, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTed Cruz says his wife is 'pissed' over leaked Cancun textsTexas racked up a $50 billion energy bill last week. It's not clear who's going to pay it.Michael Cohen predicts Trump tax investigation will end with jail time

  • Dolphins adding Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson, Kenny Golladay is a dream. Wake up | Opinion

    Tuesday is the first day NFL teams can place the franchise and transition tags on players and in so doing protect their rights to those pending free agents.

  • Joel Embiid, Sixers happy with Ben Simmons’ offensive aggressiveness

    Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are happy with Ben Simmons and his offensive aggression.

  • 2021 Patriots Offseason Preview

    Hayden Winks analyzes what type of players the Patriots are searching for on offense and defense this offseason. (Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Injury Report: James Wiseman (wrist), Kevon Looney (ankle) questionable vs. Knicks on Tuesday

    After missing a slate of games, both Kevon Looney (ankle) and James Wiseman (wrist) are listed as questionable against the New York Knicks.

  • Alvin Kamara: Drew Brees taking his time to make best decision for him

    On a February 3 appearance on PFT Live, Saints head coach Sean Payton said that he expected quarterback Drew Brees to make an announcement about his plans for the 2021 season in “the next week, week-and-a-half.” We’re closing in on three weeks since that appearance and there’s been no word from Brees about his plans. [more]

  • The Biden nominees Republicans are trying to discredit

    A $2 million ad campaign is targeting Biden's nominees for HHS secretary and associate attorney general.

  • Stock Markets Are Falling, but These 3 Once-Crushed Stocks Are at 52-Week Highs

    Indeed, in the once beaten-down airline stock sector, three stocks managed to set new 52-week highs, marking a full recovery from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic on their industry. Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) picked up almost 6% on Monday morning, bringing its year-to-date gains to more than 50%. Finally, Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) climbed 4%.

  • Magic Johnson tweeted about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort

    Lakers legend Magic Johnson tweeted praise about OKC Thunder players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort.

  • Former Black RNC Chair urges Trump supporters to leave GOP: ‘There’s the door’

    This week, former chair of the Republican National Committee Michael Steele has made it clear that he would have no problem with vocal Trump supporters leaving the GOP altogether to organize an entirely new political party. “You’ve got the national [Republican] leadership making their way down to Mar-a-Lago [Trump’s residence in Florida] to confer with Trump,” Steele pointed out Monday morning during a segment on MSNBC.

  • United Airlines Sacrifices Cargo Capacity To Replace Grounded 777s

    United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) said Monday evening that the temporary removal of two dozen Boeing 777-200 passenger jets from its fleet as a safety precaution after an engine failure over the weekend could reduce cargo capacity for business customers as soon as March. The Chicago-based carrier said some large aircraft that had been supporting dedicated cargo operations during the pandemic will return to passenger service to replace the grounded 777s and that cargo schedules will be adjusted accordingly next month. The exact reduction in cargo space remains to be determined, but it will temporarily dent the roaring growth in cargo sales United has enjoyed for nearly a year after aggressively switching to cargo-only flights using aircraft that were idle because of the severe downturn in travel. And any loss of available flights hurts businesses with goods to move because the supply of cargo is already 20% below pre-pandemic levels and rates are two to three times higher – even with passenger airlines turning many aircraft into temporary freighters in response to the demand. "As we review options for swapping aircraft in for scheduled passenger flights, we will be readying planes that have been parked in storage, reconfiguring some cargo-only flights to return to the passenger schedule, and modifying the March cargo flight schedule," United Cargo said in a notice to customers. "We expect limited impact on cargo shipments through the end of this week. We do, however, expect there to be adjustments to our March cargo flight schedule. Once we have determined the scope of these changes, we will communicate the updated schedule and reach out to customers who have shipments that have been impacted," it said. On Saturday, a United flight from Denver to Honolulu experienced an uncontained engine failure shortly after departure, scattering debris across residential areas. The preliminary investigation is focused on two fractured fan blades. Following the incident, Boeing (NYSE: BA) urged airlines to stop flying the 777 aircraft with Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines, while the Federal Aviation Administration ordered immediate stepped up inspections of aircraft with the Pratt & Whitney 4000-series engines. There are 128 aircraft worldwide with the engine type, 69 of which are in current service. United is the only U.S. airline operating 777s with that engine and has another 28 of them in storage. Aviation authorities in Japan have also stopped local carriers from flying aircraft with the same engine type. The impact on cargo operations depends on how long it takes to inspect the engines and determine whether any other measures are required. United has the benefit of replacing "mini-freighters" with other assets currently in storage, but returning planes to service takes time to complete necessary checks and perform maintenance. United's cargo revenue increased by more than 40% last year, ending the year with a three-quarters increase versus the same period in 2019. United's fleet includes 55 777-300 Extended Range aircraft and another 22 777-200s with GE or other engines, according to its latest annual report a year ago. The five airlines still operating 777-200s – United, Japan Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Asiana and Korean Air – were in the process of phasing them out because they are older and less efficient. The 777-300 is widely considered by industry practitioners as the ideal aircraft for cargo – either in passenger or pure freighter configuration – because of its large payload capability and fuel efficiency. United also has 48 Boeing 787s, which have good cargo capacity too. Longtail Aviation engine shreds Meanwhile, a Boeing 747-400 cargo jet operated by Bermuda-based Longtail Aviation blew out an engine shortly after takeoff Saturday from Maastricht Airport in the Netherlands. The plane was powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000 engines, similar to the ones on the United 777. Engine parts rained to the ground, injuring one woman. As FreightWaves previously reported, Longtail Aviation is a private jet operator for VIPs that leased a 747 freighter to take advantage of the transport demand. In July, the FAA gave the company authority to operate to the U.S. Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch. RELATED NEWS: United Airlines continues cargo hot streak in Q4 50% jump in cargo revenue helps United Airlines slow Q3 cash burn US green-lights Bermuda VIP airline for cargo operations See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAnother One Bites The Dust: LNG Shipping's GasLog To DelistVaccine Distribution To Rebound By Midweek After Winter Storm Delays© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • With doses in short supply, thousands of frustrated COVID-19 vaccine seekers are turning to social media for help and getting it

    CHICAGO – In search of a COVID-19 vaccine for her dad, Amber Dow was hitting one dead end after another. Retail pharmacy websites declared “appointments unavailable.” Slots at local medical centers kept disappearing before she could type in any information. Then she received a private Facebook message from a stranger: Go to the Jewel-Osco website right now. Enter your ZIP code. It’s in ...

  • Jacob Phillips believes ‘I’m a whole lot smarter’ after his rookie year with the Browns

    Cleveland LB Jacob Phillips believes 'I'm a whole lot smarter' after his rookie year with the Browns