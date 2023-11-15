Nick Bosa lands NFC defensive player of the week

The 49ers needed a win last Sunday against the Jaguars and Nick Bosa did all he could to make sure they got one.

Bosa had three tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a pass defensed as the 49ers ended a three-game losing streak by routing the Jaguars 34-3. On Wednesday, the NFL announced that Bosa has been named the NFC defensive player of the week as a result of that effort.

The forced fumble came on a play when Bosa and fellow edge rusher Chase Young met at the quarterback and Bosa snatched the ball out of Trevor Lawrence's grasp. The two players were teammates at Ohio State before coming to the NFL and seeing them coming off opposite edges is something that will be a cause for concern for opposing offenses over the rest of the season.

Bosa had three sacks on the season coming into last Sunday, which was the cause of some frustration. The hope around the Niners will be that the Jaguars game is a sign of the impact Bosa will be making over the rest of the season.