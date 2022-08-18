Nick Bosa, Kyle Shanahan's interesting impression of 49ers rookie Sam Womack

How Womack has made interesting impression on Bosa, Shanahan originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

EAGAN, Minn. -- 49ers rookie cornerback Sam Womack has made interesting impressions on both Kyle Shanahan and Nick Bosa.

Bosa routinely watches tape and has taken notice of Womack on the field with the second and third team. On Wednesday, Bosa explained it has been challenging to try and get to know the rookie defensive back.

“He’s always on the phone, so I don’t really get a read on him,” Bosa deadpanned. “I don’t know if it’s his girlfriend or what, but that guy never gets off his phone. But no, he’s nice. I’ve had a few chats with him. I told him to get off his phone, but he could play for sure. We need guys who can play.”

Shanahan and his staff are trying to find the right combination for their secondary after safety Jimmie Ward suffered a hamstring injury that could keep him off the field for several weeks. Womack is not a candidate for a role at safety, but Dontae Johnson, who is currently sidelined with a rib injury, could be seen at either safety or the nickel role.

The nickel role is one of the most challenging to learn for a young defensive back with multiple responsibilities. Shanahan and the coaching staff seemed to be leaning towards Darqueze Dennard winning the competition, regularly having him on the field with the first team, but the head coach explained the evaluation process on Wednesday.

The coaching staff wanted to give Dennard a chance to get reps in order to take a closer look at his play. On Monday, Shanahan and his coaching staff decided to move forward with a youth movement in Womack and a few other rookies -- Tariq Castro-Fields and Qwuantrezz Knight. Womack had two interceptions in Friday's 28-21 preseason win over the Green Bay Packers.

“I think everyone saw [Womack] during the game and he did a real good job," Shanahan said. "He's done a decent job in practice too. We have some safeties who we can mix there also. So there's still some competition, but yeah, we've been happy with how he's been so far.”

Womack's chances of winning the job appear high at the moment -- though it remans to be seen if he takes Bosa's advice about the phone.

