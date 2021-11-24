Nick Bosa, Kyle Juszczyk tops among 49ers in 2022 Pro Bowl voting

Bosa, Juszczyk tops among 49ers in early Pro Bowl voting originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk is often overlooked among those on the 49ers’ offense because of the playmakers for whom he is blocking.

But Juszczyk continues to earn much-deserved credit from Pro Bowl voters.

The NFL on Wednesday released the first update on fan voting for the Pro Bowl, and Juszczyk was the NFL’s leader at his position with 70,362 votes.

Juszczyk has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past five seasons, including his final season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2016.

Nick Bosa, who already has registered a career-high 10 sacks, is the top NFC vote-getter at defensive end with 68,143 votes. His vote total ranks behind only Myles Garrett among all defensive ends.

#49ers among top NFL vote-getters by position for 2021 Pro Bowl (through November 23):



FB Kyle Juszczyk, No. 1

DE Nick Bosa, No. 2

WR Deebo Samuel, No. 3

TE George Kittle, No. 6

P Mitch Wishnowsky, No. 6

LB Fred Warner, No. 8

T Trent Williams, No. 8

G Daniel Brunskill, No. 8 — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 24, 2021

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has the third-most votes at his position, ranking behind only Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams and Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pro Bowl voting will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at NFL.com/ProBowlVote until Thursday, Dec. 16.

During the final two weeks of voting – Dec. 1-Dec. 16 – fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans must tweet the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag #ProBowlVote.

Voting via Twitter is in addition to the online ballot at NFL.com/ProBowlVote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, Dec. 17.

The Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 6.

