Nick Bosa has kept tunnel vision with Super Bowl in his hometown

Nick Bosa went to high school 13.7 miles from Hard Rock Stadium.

He might as well be back in San Francisco, though.

The 49ers edge rusher is ignoring family and friends, texts, calls and ticket requests. He has only one thing on his mind in Miami.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I have been tunnel-visioned all year,” Bosa said, via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “This whole week it’s noticeably harder because you have your buddies in offseason mode, doing whatever around town. You see the stuff on social media and get the FOMO [fear of missing out], but you know that what you’re doing is of greater importance. You just have to remind yourself of that.”

Bosa will have plenty of people in the stands rooting for the rookie and the 49ers, and after the game, he will be ready to party with them.

“It’s awesome, but right now I’m trying to block out a lot of the stuff that comes from being in your hometown so I can focus on the game,” said Bosa, who went to Saint Thomas Aquinas High School. “It’s really cool to be down here and know the people to help me get where I am are watching.”

Bosa won’t attend the NFL Honors show on Saturday night, of course, when he is expected to be honored with the defensive rookie of the year award. It doesn’t even sound as if he will be watching.

He said the award is “not even in my realm of thought.”

Bosa has only one thing on his mind this week, and that’s on figuring out how to slow the Chiefs offense.