Nick Bosa, Jason Verrett return to 49ers practice

SANTA CLARA – Defensive end Nick Bosa and cornerback Jason Verrett practiced Monday for the first time since they both sustained ankle sprains on Aug. 7.

The status of Bosa and Verrett for the 49ers' season opener on Sunday at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be determined later in the week by how they respond physically to their practice loads.

Nick Bosa returned to #49ers practice for the first time since sustaining a right ankle sprain on Aug. 7. pic.twitter.com/6hJhgRnV1g — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 2, 2019

#49ers CB Jason Verrett (No. 27) practiced for the first time since sustaining an ankle sprain on Aug. 7. pic.twitter.com/xYFTaxdq6u — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 2, 2019

Neither Bosa nor Verrett saw any action during the 49ers' four=game preseason slate.

The only 49ers players who did not take part in practice were wide receivers Trent Taylor (foot) and Jalen Hurd (back). It is not known when either player will be available for action. Neither is expected to play against Tampa Bay.

