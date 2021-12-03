Nick Bosa inspires 49ers teammate D.J. Jones for many reasons

All the ways Bosa inspires 49ers teammate D.J. Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

First and foremost, D.J. Jones' availability has been key to his happiness and the 49ers' results on the field. The defensive tackle has missed time every season in his five-year NFL career. This season, however, he has played in all 11 of the 49ers' games and already has set a new career-high with 35 tackles.

His defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans praised Jones' coniditioning and offseason work on Thursday, and the D-lineman has every intention of being ready to roll for the remainder of San Francisco's contests.

"That's huge, for me it's huge," Jones said Thursday to reporters. "Like you all know, I haven't been on the field the past few years for all the games. Something here, something there. But it's a blessing to be on the field for 11 out of the 11 games and hopefully we can make the rest."

With Jones suiting up every week for the 49ers, he has had a front-row view to Nick Bosa looking like a Comeback Player of the Year candidate. After tearing his ACL in the second game of the season last year, Bosa already has passed his rookie sack totals and has 11 on the year. He also leads the league with 16 tackles for loss and has 23 QB hits.

Bosa clearly has all the talent in the world. He was the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft for a reason and then went on to be named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year. It's Bosa's work away from the games that Jones really wants to highlight.

"Bosa, for the most part, inspires me just watching him develop his game, because that's what he does," Jones said. "He's developing. He doesn't just stop. He's in the weight room every day, hes' -- if you could see -- before practice he's the first one on the field.

"He's a technician and I love that about him."

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 266 pounds with the speed and power combination that players dream of, Bosa could find plenty of success off his pure strength and athleticism. That wold be settling, and Bosa won't do that anytime soon.

Instead, he studies the game like a science and is looking for every tiny advantage to beat his opponent.

Jones is paying attention, and he has come to expect nothing less from the young pass rusher.

"It doesn't surprise me, knowing that family's history," Jones said. "It's a great family, that bloodline will be strong for a long time. He's a technician, so there's nothing really to judge by him.

"He's a tough-minded guy, real low-key and he just likes to work."

One thing's for certain: Jones feels ultra confident lining up on the same side of Bosa, and he knows Bosa's presence alone will make it easier for the rest of the 49ers' defensive line in trying to get a hold of Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson this Sunday in a battle between the two rivals.

"If he's on my side, then get ready to rush outside. Get ready to run down the quarterback," Jones said with a smile.

