Nick Bosa impressed with Brock Purdy after 49ers' win: 'We got a quarterback'

Bosa impressed with 49ers' Purdy: 'We got a quarterback'

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy did not just impress the offense with his performance in the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie also made an impression on star pass rusher Nick Bosa.

“We got a quarterback,” Bosa said after the game.

Purdy completed 16 of his 21 passing attempts for 185 yards and two touchdowns. The 22-year old also recorded a rushing touchdown, proving he will do whatever is necessary to get the win.

Purdy connected with eight different targets quickly having built chemistry with the entire offense while also facilitating Kyle Shanahan’s complex offense in his first NFL start.

Bosa took notice of the Iowa State product during training camp and has seen him progress while running the scout team through Week 13. While Brock faced the 49ers' first-team defense each week, he showed efficiency and little hesitation to gain the All-Pro edge rusher's attention.

“I had lot of confidence in him, but obviously it’s the NFL and you got to go perform,” Bosa said. “And he did that pretty darn good.”

Purdy seems to have earned the respect of his teammates in no time. His commitment to preparation has been noticed since the minute he first walked into the 49ers' facility. The young quarterback helped running back Christian McCaffrey adjust to Kyle Shanahan’s offensive system upon arrival, and then did not skip a beat when his number was called in Week 13.

Bosa shared that the Purdy’s confidence is what has impressed him most while getting to know him. The star pass rusher also noticed something that the rookie quarterback does after touchdowns that likely earns points with his offensive linemen.

“Each time [Purdy] scored, he waited on the sideline,” Bosa said. “Usually [quarterbacks] go back and look at the iPad or whatever, and talk to their coaches. He waited for the extra point, and then congratulated all the O-linemen each time.

"Kid’s awesome. I saw the video of his dad crying which was really cool."

Purdy sustained an oblique injury during the game, which could affect him on a short week as the team prepares for their Thursday night divisional clash with the Seattle Seahawks. The rookie, however, believes he will be ready to play.

“We'll see how it goes this week,” Purdy said. “Just felt a little tight at the end, just from taking some hits. But honestly man, like if I needed to play throughout the rest of the game, I definitely would have. So, I’m going to get some treatment on it and be ready to roll.”

