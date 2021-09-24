Nick Bosa hoping 49ers can make Aaron Rodgers uncomfortable

Nick Bosa faced Aaron Rodgers twice during his rookie season in 2019. In those two games, San Francisco sacked Rodgers a combined eight times with Bosa picking up a pair of the sacks himself in a pair of blowout victories, which included a 37-20 win in the NFC Championship.

With Rodgers and the Packers coming up again this weekend, Bosa is hoping the 49ers can recapture of the level of play that helped keep Green Bay’s offense in check two years ago.

“We just want to get off to a good start and have him feel the pressure overall,” Bosa said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. “In 2019 obviously, we made him uncomfortable. If he’s comfortable, it’s going to be a long day for anybody.

“So we’re just trying to close the pocket on him and make him get off his normal routine, drop and then once you start taking him down you just want to make him pick himself up as many times as you can.”

The 49ers sacked Rodgers five times in a 37-8 regular season romp before getting his down three more times in the playoffs. Finding a way to pressure Rodgers was one of the keys to keeping him in check two years ago. While the member of the 49ers defense have changed somewhat since then, Bosa is back from his torn ACL last year and already has three sacks in two games.

