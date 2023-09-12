Nick Bosa hints at possibly spending entire NFL career with 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

After a record-breaking contract extension, Nick Bosa figures to be a foundational piece of the 49ers' future for years to come.

But could he spend his entire career in the red and gold? Bosa undoubtedly has thought about it.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Bosa had high praise for the 49ers organization while also hinting at a potential desire to spend his entire career with the team.

“My favorite part is that I’m still with the Niners,” Bosa told Breer. “And that I get to play the majority of my career, maybe all of it, with this team. Not many people get to do that for such an amazing organization.

“There are a lot of teams in this league that don’t take care of their players as much as the Niners do. The fact that I’m going to be here for a long time with this core of players is unbelievable. For them to believe in me, to invest that much in me, it’s kind of like you have to pinch yourself. You feel a little bit of the imposter syndrome initially.”

The 49ers have been one of the most successful teams since Bosa entered the league, largely due to the contributions they have gotten from the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

They’ve made it to at least the NFC Championship Game in every season that he has remained healthy, and appear poised to make another deep run this year.

While the focus remains on winning in the present, it’s an encouraging sign that Bosa can envision a future where he is a 49er for life.

