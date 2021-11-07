Nick Bosa 'happy' for Kyler Murray's success, pleased with 2019 draft results

Bosa is 'happy' for Kyler, pleased with 2019 draft result originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 2019 NFL Draft was a memorable one for both 49ers and Arizona Cardinals fans.

Quarterback Kyler Murray went No. 1 overall to the Cardinals, while defensive end Nick Bosa fell to the 49ers at pick No. 2.

So far, each player has made a massive impact with each of their teams, and both San Francisco and Arizona came away happy with their selections.

Both the teams and the players.

Bosa joined NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on the "49ers Talk" podcast this week and revisited the draft from three years ago and why he's happy to see Murray having success with the Cardinals.

"Yeah, I mean I'm happy for him," Bosa said. "It's tough coming in as a quarterback. If you don't produce right away, you're thought of as a bust and he's obviously not that. I think it was perfect, honestly. He went to where it would be great for him, and same for me."

This draft was a year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Bosa had the opportunity to meet 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch and other members from the organization through a normal draft process. He came away with a good impression of the organization that has since strengthened over time.

"I had a good first impression with them," Bosa said of the 49ers. "They seemed laid back and great. They obviously know what they're doing. Since I've been here, I've realized that they do things the right way. I've gotten to hear more stories about other teams and other organizations and other owners. I now know for sure that this is one of the top organizations in the league. Whether we're doing good or bad on the field, they take care of you. I definitely have the York family to thank for that and Kyle and John."

Bosa, who took home the 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year award, and Murray who claimed the Offensive Player of the Year award made an immediate impact in their rookie seasons.

The 49ers will take on the Cardinals in Week 9 at Levis Stadium on Sunday. It remains unclear if Murray -- who is battling an ankle injury -- will play, but if he does, Bosa will certainly be providing pressure off the edge.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast