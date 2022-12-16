Nick Bosa gingerly sacks Geno Smith to avoid penalty

The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) Two years ago, Deshaun Watson experienced a wild winter storm off Lake Erie in his only start in Cleveland. Watson, who spent the first 11 games this season serving an NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, makes his home debut Saturday as the Browns (5-8) host the Baltimore Ravens without star Lamar Jackson while dealing with their own unique quarterback issues. This will be Watson's third game back, but first in front of Cleveland fans, some of whom have been put in the awkward position of cheering for a player they might otherwise boo if he were wearing other colors.