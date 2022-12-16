Nick Bosa gingerly sacks Geno Smith to avoid penalty

Kyle Madson

Nick Bosa was flagged for a tough roughing the passer penalty early on Seattle’s first series of the second half to negate a Pick-6 by Deommodore Lenoir. He made sure not to repeat the mistake on a second-and-21 for the Seahawks. Bosa flew around the corner to drag down QB Geno Smith for sack No. 15.5 on the season — an NFL high.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire

