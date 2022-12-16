Nick Bosa gingerly sacks Geno Smith to avoid penalty
Your NFL sack leader ¯_(ツ)_/¯
📺: #SFvsSEA on @NFLonPrime
📱: NFL+ // https://t.co/KTh0i4oaLh#ProBowlVote @nbsmallerbear pic.twitter.com/5wEgVnQFTb
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 16, 2022
Nick Bosa was flagged for a tough roughing the passer penalty early on Seattle’s first series of the second half to negate a Pick-6 by Deommodore Lenoir. He made sure not to repeat the mistake on a second-and-21 for the Seahawks. Bosa flew around the corner to drag down QB Geno Smith for sack No. 15.5 on the season — an NFL high.