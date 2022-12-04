Nick Bosa gets 2nd sack vs. Dolphins thanks to Arik Armstead

Nick Bosa is having a monster day against the Miami Dolphins. He notched his second sack of the game late in the second quarter on a third-and-8 for Miami. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead cleared out the middle and Bosa flew in on a stunt and got to QB Tua Tagovailoa for the second time. Bosa has two sacks, but he’s been close on a couple others and he’s forcing Miami to put a ton of resources toward blocking him.

