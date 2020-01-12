Nick Bosa, George Kittle want Jimmy Garoppolo to get respect after 49ers' win

Nick Bosa and the 49ers had zero first-game playoff jitters Saturday, as they dominated the Minnesota Vikings 27-10 in a NFC Divisional Playoff at Levi's Stadium.

Bosa and the defense held Kirk Cousins and the Vikings' offense to 147 total yards (101 net), and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 131 yards and one touchdown before giving way to the running game in the second half.

After the 49ers punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game, Bosa came to the defense of his quarterback, who constantly has been doubted and dubbed as the 49ers' weak link this season.

"I'm just wondering when people are going to start respecting him," Bosa told NBC's Mike Tirico after the game. "It doesn't seem like Jimmy gets the respect he deserves, but it was a team effort, and I'm proud of all my guys."

Garoppolo improved to 22-5 as a starter. He looked shaky at times, including the head-scratching interception he threw near the end of the first half, but he ultimately made the plays needed to win.

Bosa wasn't the only one to go to bat for QB1 after the win, as 49ers tight end George Kittle also wants people to put some respect on Garoppolo's name.

"I don't know why people keep doubting Jimmy G," Kittle said on "49ers Postgame Live" after the win. "He shows it every single week. He performs. Throws the ball really well. Gets us up and down the field. Handles the huddle. Handles when he gets to the high-pressure situations. He's a great quarterback. We just got to keep playing good football."

Garoppolo and the 49ers now await the winner of the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks, who will play in a divisional-round game Sunday at Lambeau Field.

