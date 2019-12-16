Nick Bosa, George Kittle among six 49ers atop NFC in Pro Bowl voting

The 49ers received the second-most votes of any team in fan balloting for the 2020 Pro Bowl, and six members of the team led their positions in the NFC, the NFL announced on Monday.

The six 49ers players who led their position groups in the NFC are:

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk – 384,200

Defensive end Nick Bosa – 358,911

Tight end George Kittle – 340,624

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead – 273,403

Cornerback Richard Sherman – 259,476

Special teams Raheem Mostert – 113,638











Juszczyk is a three-time Pro Bowl selection. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons with the 49ers.

Bosa and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush are the only rookies to lead their respective positions. Bosa ranks second in the NFL among rookies with nine sacks. Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen has 10 sacks.

Kittle has 204 receptions for 2,780 yards in his short career, the most receiving yards for a tight end in his first three seasons in NFL history.

Armstead leads the 49ers with 10 sacks on the season after registering just nine sacks in his first four NFL seasons combined.

Sherman was selected to four Pro Bowls and was a three-time first-team All-Pro in his seven seasons with Seattle before signing with the 49ers in 2018.

Mostert is considered one of the top special-teams players in the league, and has emerged into the 49ers' leading running back, too.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson received 704,699 total fan votes to lead all NFL players. The Ravens led all teams in total votes received, followed by the 49ers, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

Selections for the game are determined by a consensus vote of fans, players and coaches with each group counting one-third toward the 88 players who will be chosen to participate in the game. Fan voting ended on Thursday. The rosters for the Pro Bowl will be announced Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The game will be held Sunday, Jan. 26, in Orlando, Florida. Players on the Super Bowl teams do not take part in the Pro Bowl. The Super Bowl is scheduled for the following weekend in Miami.

