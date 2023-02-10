Nick Bosa, George Kittle agree: 49ers' QB job Brock Purdy's to lose

Bosa echoes Kittle, agrees 49ers' QB job is Purdy's to lose originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After all Brock Purdy accomplished in his rookie season with the 49ers, Nick Bosa recently became his second teammate in as many days to say the young quarterback has more than earned the 2023 starting role.

Bosa joined 49ers tight end George Kittle in saying the job is Purdy's to lose, telling NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan "it's hard to say otherwise" during an interview on the NFL Honors red carpet Friday night.

"Oh my God, I mean, for [Purdy] to come in as a rookie, the last pick in the draft and lead a team like us -- just the confidence, the moxie, I guess you call it," Bosa told Chan. "He's got it, and I'm glad he's on our team."

Kittle told All-Pro linebacker Von Miller much of the same Thursday on "The Von Cast." He did note that there certainly will be a quarterback competition between Purdy and former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance, with the former set to have elbow surgery on Feb. 22.

"He's fantastic," Kittle told Miller of Purdy. "Our offense was operating at the highest it's probably been since 2019. So, in my opinion, it's Brock's job to lose."

Bosa also acknowledged Lance can be expected to give Purdy a run for his money.

"I think Trey is an amazing guy to push him," Bosa told Chan. "... I'm excited to see where [Lance's] career goes, and if he's the backup for us, then we have a really good backup."

Lance is coming off surgery himself, undergoing a second procedure in December on the broken ankle he suffered in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks. Lance is expected to be ready to go by OTAs, while the hope is Purdy will be throwing by training camp.

While plenty of questions once again surround San Francisco's starting quarterback role, the 49ers Faithful -- and Lance and Purdy's teammates -- will have a much better idea come August.

