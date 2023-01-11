Nick Bosa, Fred Warner among four 49ers on inaugural Players' All-Pro team

Four 49ers named to NFLPA's inaugural Players' All-Pro team originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NFLPA announced its inaugural Players' All-Pro team Wednesday, and four 49ers standouts made the cut.

Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Trent Williams and Kyle Juszczyk all were named to the team, which is voted on by active NFL players themselves.

Players were able to vote for opponents with the most impact this season at their own positions, as well as the positions they line up against -- for example, a wide receiver could vote for fellow receivers as well as cornerbacks. The new process gives players a say in who they think is best, compared to the NFL's recognized All-Pro team, which is voted on by a 50-person panel comprised of mostly media members.

Similar to the annual NFL Top 100, the list symbolizes the respect players throughout the league have for those who earned the honor. The 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs tied for the most athletes on the Players' All-Pro team with four apiece.

And there were no surprises when it comes to which San Francisco stars made the cut. Defensive end Bosa led the NFL in sacks with 18.5 during the regular season and widely is considered the Defensive Player of the Year front-runner. Williams is, well, Williams, otherwise known as the league's premier left tackle.

Warner leads the 49ers' vaunted defense in total tackles with 130 at the linebacker position, and players would be hard-pressed to find a more productive fullback in the league than Juszczyk.

The latter was thrilled to find out he had been named to the first Players' All-Pro team.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, however, was not happy with the final list.

As with any list, the 49ers Faithful also might take issue with the omission of stars like tight end George Kittle, running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

But with the team's first playoff game set for Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round, San Francisco is likely to be more focused on the Super Bowl than who was snubbed.

