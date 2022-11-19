Nick Bosa feels healthy, fresh ahead of 49ers' Week 11 game vs. Cardinals

Bosa feels 'fresh' after nearly playing entire game vs. Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Nick Bosa is feeling healthy after playing all but two defensive snaps in the 49ers' Week 10 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The star pass rusher reported that the altitude adjustment has been easy for him after two days of practice at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. While Bosa did joke about the frigid temperatures, the Ohio State product is no stranger to cold climates.

Bosa isn’t usually on the field for 97 percent of the defensive plays as he was in the club's win over the Chargers on Sunday, but he said that as long as he is feeling healthy, there are no set limits on his playing time.

“Whenever I’m feeling good like that, I think our offense kind of controlled the ball a lot of the game, so that helps,” Bosa said. “It gives me a lot of breaks. When I need a break I’ll take it, but last game I felt good. I was feeling fresh, so hopefully I can keep that going.”

Bosa will need his strength and endurance at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Monday night, especially if Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is healthy enough to play. The mobile quarterback historically has been a challenge for the 49ers' defensive line to contain.

The Cardinals' defense is also likely to use their tight ends and running backs to chip the edge rusher, as Bosa has seen much of this season. The occasions when Bosa only faces off with one opposing player are rare, and the Pro Bowl defender understands the need to take advantage of those opportunities.

“It does make those a little frustrating when you don’t capitalize on those,” Bosa said. “It can kind of mess with you, but I think we rushed really well as a team and played really good as a defense in the second half.

“If there’s an extra guy in blocking me, then it’s an extra guy not running routes, so that helps.”

Bosa has registered 9.5 sacks through eight contests, though he missed Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons with a groin injury, and that number puts him on pace to beat his career-high performance of 15.5 sacks during the 2021 NFL season. The pass rusher also has notched 27 total tackles -- 22 solo and 11 for loss -- as well as 24 quarterback hits.

The 49ers' defensive line could take advantage of facing backup left tackle Josh Jones. The third-year offensive lineman has stepped in twice this season for veteran D.J. Humphries. Jones spent most of the 2021 season at right guard, appearing in 17 games and 12 as a starter.

