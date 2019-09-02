Nick Bosa feeling good after return to practice

Nick Bosa practiced for the first time since Aug. 7 when a teammate fell on his lower leg. He got back from his high-ankle sprain quickly, vowing to play in the season opener.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been as motivated in my life to get back,” Bosa said Monday, via Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com. “I’ve had my sights set on playing my first NFL season and every waking hour was spent getting my ankle right.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The No. 2 overall pick said his ankle held up well Monday. How he feels Tuesday will tell the 49ers more, but Bosa is expected to be part of the defensive end rotation against the Buccaneers.

“I used everything they have here, every machine,” Bosa said of his rehab. “I mean I’ve got a big ice bucket with my name on it in there right now. Just anything to get it feeling better.”

Cornerback Jason Verrett also returned to practice Monday, having sprained his ankle the same day as Bosa. He, too, should play.