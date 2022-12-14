Nick Bosa explains differences in 49ers' Seahawks, Rams rivalries

Bosa explains differences with Seahawks, Rams rivalries originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have had their fair share of run-ins with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks over the years.

San Francisco will reignite its rivalry with Seattle on "Thursday Night Football" at Lumen Field, but for the current 49ers squad, the matchup has lost the sizzle it once had.

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa noted that players on the current roster don't view the Seahawks in the same manner as they do the Rams, considering San Francisco and Los Angeles were in the 2022 NFC Championship Game.

"I don't feel it as much from the players with the Seahawks," Bosa told reporters on Tuesday. "I feel it more with the Rams. I'd say players-wise, but I think the coaching staff might be the rivalry of this one."

Bosa's reasoning isn't surprising, given there are not many players left on the roster from when the 49ers and Seahawks rivalry was at its peak, which included the 2013 NFC Championship Game that Seattle won.

With Russell Wilson being traded to the Denver Broncos in the offseason, Seattle also doesn't have many players remaining from the original rivalry.

Recency bias goes with the Rams as San Francisco's biggest rival. But, many 49ers fans won't forget the rivalry with the Seahawks that featured two excellent defenses with the tandem of Patrick Willis and NaVorro Bowman on one side and the "Legion of Boom" on the other.

