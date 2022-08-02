Nick Bosa expects 'smooth' 49ers contract talks when time comes

Bosa expects 'smooth' contract talks with 49ers when time comes originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers signed wide receiver Deebo Samuel to a massive three-year contract extension with the 49ers earlier this week, but they’re far from done negotiating deals for marquee players on their team.

Now the franchise will shift to edge rusher Nick Bosa, whose contract expires after the 2023 season. With extension discussions on the horizon, the 24-year-old believes the process will be smooth.

“I have a lot of faith that when the time comes, it will be smooth,” Bosa said after Monday’s practice to The Mercury News’ Cam Inman.

Players who San Francisco has drafted and developed, such as George Kittle, Fred Warner, and now Deebo Samuel, have all received contract extensions from the franchise.

Bosa, of course, is the most important player on the 49ers’ defense. Last season, the edge rusher recorded a career-high 15.5 sacks. Only Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett (16.0), Chicago Bears’ Robert Quinn (18.5), and Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt (22.5) got to the quarterback more than Bosa.

Despite the 49ers' pass rusher being eligible for a new deal, he likely wil wait until the offseason. General manager John Lynch stated on Tuesday that they have a process of how they go about discussing extension deals with their players.

“If you look at our history, our cadence, you know most of our deals are done with one year left on the contract,” Lynch said Tuesday. “Nick’s got two years left and so that doesn’t make it impossible, but makes it more likely that it’s something that will be addressed next year.”

Regarding the contact, Bosa will be looking to earn a salary similar to some of the better pass rushers in the league. Watt earns $28 million annually, while Bosa's brother, Joey Bosa, makes $27 million per year with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Should Bosa have another monster season as he did in 2022, the former Ohio State product could be circling a number that could make him the highest-paid pass rusher in the NFL.

