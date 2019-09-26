Nick Bosa expects ankle to be 'afterthought' following 49ers' bye week

The 49ers' bye week might not be coming at the best time, given that they're 3-0 for the first time in over two decades and riding a wave of momentum the franchise hasn't felt in years. But then again, having an early bye week might benefit San Francisco more than it would other teams.

While the 49ers are undefeated, they're also considerably banged up. Joe Staley is recovering from a broken fibula. Ahkello Witherspoon is out for at least a month with a sprained ankle. Trent Taylor and Jalen Hurd have yet to be active while recovering from their own injuries. Tevin Coleman has been limited to just six carries so far, and Dante Pettis is only now nearing recovery from a newly announced pectoral injury.

And that doesn't even include San Francisco's 2019 first-round draft pick, Nick Bosa, who has been extremely impressive despite dealing with nagging hamstring and ankle injuries ever since OTAs.

So, yes, the 49ers can definitely use a week to rest up and recover, and the edge rusher believes it will allow him to be uninhibited coming out of it.

"I'm definitely going to take full advantage of this time off, and hopefully, my ankle will be an afterthought after this week," Bosa told 95.7 The Game on Wednesday.

"It's obviously something that nags a little bit, and you feel it out there, but I've been able to push through it and help the team, and we're 3-0, so it worked out well."

Bosa has been improving each week, culminating with a standout performance against Pittsburgh in which he accounted for nearly one-third (seven) of the 49ers' 22 quarterback pressures. An even healthier Bosa is rapidly growing into one of the more intimidating thoughts for opposing tackles around the league.

Just as Bosa expects to be at or near full strength coming out of the bye, coach Kyle Shanahan is hopeful that both Hurd and Coleman will join the team for its Week 5 Monday Night Football matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

The 49ers might wish their by week came later as the season progresses, but considering the current state of the roster, it's not coming at the worst time.

