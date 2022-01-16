Nick Bosa exits 49ers-Cowboys playoff game after D.J. Jones collision

Bosa exits 49ers-Cowboys game after collision with Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nick Bosa left the 49ers' NFC Wild Card Game against the Dallas Cowboys after a scary collision with fellow defensive lineman D.J. Jones. The team announced that Bosa has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a head injury.

#49ers @DignityHealth Injury Update: Nick Bosa has been downgraded to OUT with a concussion. #SFvsDAL — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 16, 2022

The play that got #49ers Nick Bosa hurt ðŸ™



He is in the blue tent currently and we are awaiting injury update. pic.twitter.com/CH5wPDZ28g — ð™ð™ð™šð™Žð™ð™‰ð™žð™£ð™šð™§ð™¨ (@TheSFNiners_) January 16, 2022

The star first went to the blue medical tent on the 49ers' sideline and was seen walking off the field with trainers prior to the end of the first half.

#49ers Nick Bosa heading to the locker room early just prior to the half pic.twitter.com/h9HtqeUhLn — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) January 16, 2022

Bosa had three total tackles and a half-sack before coming out of the game.