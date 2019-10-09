Nick Bosa earns NFC defensive player of the week honors

Nick Bosa planted his flag on the Browns Monday, now he has something else to wave around.

The 49ers defensive end was named NFC defensive player of the week, for his outburst in their dominant win over Cleveland.

Bosa had two sacks of college tormernter Baker Mayfield, hit him five times total, forced a fumbled and recovered one.

He was part of a swarming front that gave the Browns fits all night, and kept the 49ers undefeated.