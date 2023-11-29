Nick Bosa: Eagles are really good, but I'm extremely confident this week

Sunday afternoon's game between the 49ers and Eagles in Philadelphia is the marquee matchup on the Week 13 NFL schedule for multiple reasons.

One is that the Eagles are 10-1 and the 8-3 49ers are one of the teams trying to catch them for the top seed in the NFC. Another is that the two teams played in last season's NFC Championship Game and the 49ers have spent a lot of time talking about how different the outcome would have been if quarterback Brock Purdy had been healthy.

Purdy is healthy now, but 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa downplayed the rematch aspect of the game on KNBR Tuesday. Bosa said the teams are "at different spots and in different conditions" than they were in January, but acknowledges that it is "a huge game" for the playoff picture and said that he feels good about where the Niners are heading into it.

"I think they're really good, and they've found ways to win this year," Bosa said, via 49ersWebzone.com. "So it's just going to be another game, another game where we have to execute. And I'm extremely confident this go-around. I was confident last year, but some things early in the game definitely hurt us. But we're just excited for another opportunity."

As Bosa pointed out, the Eagles have proven to be quite good at finding a way to end up on top despite not playing their best for all 60 minutes of a game. The 49ers' ability to come up with a formula to thwart that will determine who winds up on top on Sunday.